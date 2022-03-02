Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,269 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV opened at $141.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.57 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.