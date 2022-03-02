Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $40,233,539.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total transaction of $67,544,175.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,673,268 shares of company stock worth $930,741,599. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $136.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.84. The firm has a market cap of $377.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

