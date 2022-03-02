Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average of $78.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.