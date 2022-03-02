Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:MRK opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average of $78.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
