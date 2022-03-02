Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 700 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $991.20.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 172 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $749.66 per share, with a total value of $128,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $756.55 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $707.75 and a one year high of $947.71. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $821.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.49%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

