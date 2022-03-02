Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at DA Davidson

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $355.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.49% from the company’s previous close.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.62.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $145.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.66 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. Carvana has a 52-week low of $107.50 and a 52-week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181 shares of company stock valued at $45,514. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

