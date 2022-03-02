Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at DA Davidson

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $355.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.49% from the company’s previous close.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.62.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $145.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.66 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. Carvana has a 52-week low of $107.50 and a 52-week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181 shares of company stock valued at $45,514. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.