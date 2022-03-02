Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Lowered to C$18.00

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAS. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.13.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$13.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.35. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$11.77 and a 1 year high of C$18.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 10.33.

Cascades Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Cascades (TSE:CAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.