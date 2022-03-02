Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Lowered to C$18.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAS. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.13.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$13.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.35. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$11.77 and a 1 year high of C$18.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 10.33.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.