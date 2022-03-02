Cashaa Price Reaches $0.0111 on Major Exchanges (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Cashaa coin can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $430,124.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00034951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00104728 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa (CAS) is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,528,005 coins. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

Buying and Selling Cashaa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

