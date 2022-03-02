Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Castle Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.66. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $84.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $6,861,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 48.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,658,000 after purchasing an additional 112,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 550.1% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $712,663.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,762 shares of company stock worth $2,625,570. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.