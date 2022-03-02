Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Lake Street Capital

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CSTL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.80.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $84.11.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $87,191.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,762 shares of company stock worth $2,625,570. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

