Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Down to $4.24

Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.24, but opened at $3.91. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 27,716 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.