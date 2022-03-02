Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Down to $4.24

Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.24, but opened at $3.91. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 27,716 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74.
Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.
