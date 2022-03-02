CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
CCCS stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,315. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Several research firms have recently commented on CCCS. Zacks Investment Research raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
