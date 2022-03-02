CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CCCS stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,315. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CCCS. Zacks Investment Research raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 183,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 47,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.