CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$80.00 to C$70.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. CCL Industries traded as low as C$57.39 and last traded at C$57.35, with a volume of 106428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$59.28.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCL.B. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.71.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Douglas W. Muzyka purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$57.38 per share, with a total value of C$57,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,856. Also, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total transaction of C$135,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$293,108.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$65.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.10. The firm has a market cap of C$10.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.14.

CCL Industries Company Profile (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

