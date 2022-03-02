Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $135.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.51. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $133.50 and a 52 week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

