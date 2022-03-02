Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of CELH stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.88. The company had a trading volume of 52,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,636. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.79. Celsius has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $110.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.69 and a beta of 2.05.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $868,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Celsius by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

