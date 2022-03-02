Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 985,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 569,665 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.35% of Centennial Resource Development worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 5.61. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.35.

Centennial Resource Development Profile (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.