Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Shares of CDEV opened at $8.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 5.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

