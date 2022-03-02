Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.
Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.
Shares of CDEV opened at $8.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 5.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.