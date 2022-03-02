Centiva Capital LP Buys New Shares in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Innoviva in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Innoviva by 39.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Innoviva by 660.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 3,614,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $18,073,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 54.02 and a quick ratio of 75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.42.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 67.84%. Research analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

