Centiva Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its position in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.11% of Recharge Acquisition worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,177,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $584,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 133,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 31,003 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 104,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCHG opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.91. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

