Centiva Capital LP Decreases Stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Playtika were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Playtika by 175,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 55.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTK. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

