Centiva Capital LP Takes $207,000 Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SUI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.43.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $178.49 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.11 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.45 and a 200 day moving average of $195.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

