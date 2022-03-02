Centiva Capital LP Trims Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 728.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,916 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 724.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 3D Systems by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 817,747 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 62,099 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 732,037 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 79.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,051 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $27,542,000 after acquiring an additional 304,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $87,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $105,475.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,326 shares of company stock worth $483,432 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDD. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of DDD opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 52.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

