Centre Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,919 shares during the period. Olin comprises approximately 2.6% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Olin worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 14.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 80.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Olin stock traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $50.44. 64,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,981. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.42. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $64.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

