Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given New GBX 120 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 100 ($1.34) to GBX 120 ($1.61) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.31.
Centrica stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Centrica has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $4.29.
Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.
