Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.79

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 16056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CENX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
In related news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $378,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Aluminum (CENX)
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.