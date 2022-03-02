Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.79

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 16056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CENX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.26. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $378,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

