Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) VP Michelle Harrison Sells 16,284 Shares

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $378,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CENX opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $27.18.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CENX. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

