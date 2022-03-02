Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) VP Michelle Harrison Sells 16,284 Shares

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $378,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CENX opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $27.18.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CENX. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.
Century Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
