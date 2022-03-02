Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

NASDAQ CERE traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,811. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 2.76.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CERE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 7,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $231,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,215. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 26.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

