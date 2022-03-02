Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.32 million.Certara also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.480-$0.530 EPS.

Certara stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,387. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. Certara has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.40.

In related news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $1,402,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,943,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 578,389 shares of company stock valued at $15,522,911. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Certara by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

