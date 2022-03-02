Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 2,462 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,953 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 22.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $1,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 22.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 142,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TD opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average of $73.79. The company has a market capitalization of $141.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.6958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.14.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

