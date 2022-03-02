Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $977,000 Stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,623,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 125,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 28,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after buying an additional 105,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

SI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $127.77 on Wednesday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $80.78 and a twelve month high of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 2.57.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

