Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,645 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.19.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,603,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,691 shares of company stock worth $29,423,250. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $187.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.92) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.