Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 1,456.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Trex by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trex by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of Trex stock opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.37. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TREX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.62.

In other Trex news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.