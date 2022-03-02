Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 21,924 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,924 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 172,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 108,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

