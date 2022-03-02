Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 1,976 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,936 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.2% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock opened at $116.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $117.44. The stock has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.14). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.86.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.