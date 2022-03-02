Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Sprott worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Sprott by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sprott by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sprott by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprott alerts:

SII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Sprott Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Sprott Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.