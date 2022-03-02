Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 3,196 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 124.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,549,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 265.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

XRT stock opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $69.98 and a twelve month high of $104.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day moving average is $90.46.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

