Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 472 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,692,000 after purchasing an additional 422,279 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 294.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,113,000 after purchasing an additional 285,091 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 45.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,192,000 after purchasing an additional 230,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 360,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after acquiring an additional 201,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,203. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $139.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.13 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.86 and a 200-day moving average of $192.96.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.93%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

