Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 574 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after acquiring an additional 589,486 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 111.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after acquiring an additional 535,342 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,947,000 after acquiring an additional 309,977 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at $38,105,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology stock opened at $151.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $135.55 and a 1 year high of $326.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.92 and a 200-day moving average of $227.36.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.11.

Spotify Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.