Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,933 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NUMG opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average is $52.08.

