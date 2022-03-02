Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 354 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Graco were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graco by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Graco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Graco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Graco by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 35,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Graco (Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

