Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 724,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after buying an additional 120,991 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 339.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 309,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 238,807 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 15,360.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 267,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 266,196 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 264,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 28,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,788,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.40. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

