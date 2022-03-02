Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,587 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.49. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.61 and a 1-year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

