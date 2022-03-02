Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 722 Shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOCL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 965.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOCL opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.04. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $74.42.

