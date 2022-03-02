Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,275 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,242,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,821,000 after acquiring an additional 297,253 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,302,000 after acquiring an additional 25,879 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 445,222 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 548,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.