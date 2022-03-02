Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 256,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,127,640 shares.The stock last traded at $80.03 and had previously closed at $77.86.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.44. The stock has a market cap of $147.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,461,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

