Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Lowered to $189.00 at Barclays

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $212.00 to $189.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.13.

Shares of GTLS opened at $143.04 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.44. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

