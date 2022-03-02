Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.39.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. upgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE CSH.UN traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.23. 288,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,140. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 280.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$10.74 and a 52-week high of C$13.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is 1,390.91%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

