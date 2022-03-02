Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 2,765 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

MCHP opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $3,617,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,976 shares of company stock worth $12,032,503 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

