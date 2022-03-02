Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Cuts Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.41. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.23 and a fifty-two week high of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

