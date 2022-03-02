Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $392,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 246,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 50,642 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 29,841.2% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $13,172,000.

VXUS opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.941 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%.

