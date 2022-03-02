Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.88 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.78 ($0.08). 413,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 313,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.37. The company has a market capitalization of £7.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82.

Chesterfield Resources Company Profile

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 236 square kilometers in Cyprus.

